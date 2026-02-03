JPMorgan Claverhouse (LON:JCH) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Shares of JPMorgan Claverhouse (LON:JCH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 892 and last traded at GBX 882, with a volume of 58519 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 884.

JPMorgan Claverhouse Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £481.32 million, a P/E ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 862.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 831.55. The company has a quick ratio of 67.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.85.

About JPMorgan Claverhouse

Great British dividends

The JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust has been helping investors tap directly into the long-term growth potential of UK large cap stocks since 1963. The trust focuses on attractively valued, high quality stocks with the ability to generate consistent and growing dividends.

Key points

Expertise

• Managed by an investment team with long-standing UK equity experience, backed by the extensive resources of J.P. Morgan’s global investment platform.

Portfolio

• Active approach seeks out high quality UK large-cap stocks with the ability to deliver a growing income and long-term capital growth.

