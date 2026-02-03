PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PAB) Short Interest Down 20.9% in January

PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PAB – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 12,961 shares, a decline of 20.9% from the December 31st total of 16,389 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 20,212 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Based on an average daily volume of 20,212 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:PAB traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.68. 93,347 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,293. PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $40.73 and a twelve month high of $43.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.81.

PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.1519 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF

About PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $246,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 9,464 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF by 423.2% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 41,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after buying an additional 33,516 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Partners Ltd. lifted its position in PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF by 211.2% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Partners Ltd. now owns 118,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after buying an additional 80,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 129,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,572,000 after acquiring an additional 20,537 shares during the period.

The PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF (PAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fixed income fund that holds USD-denominated securities issued by both government and corporate entities. These securities must be investment grade and have maturities of more than one year. PAB was launched on Apr 15, 2021 and is managed by PGIM.

Featured Stories

