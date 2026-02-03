VerticalScope (TSE:FORA) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

VerticalScope Holdings Inc. (TSE:FORA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$2.82 and last traded at C$2.84, with a volume of 21601 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$2.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on FORA shares. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of VerticalScope from C$5.50 to C$4.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of VerticalScope from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, VerticalScope presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$8.13.

Get VerticalScope alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on VerticalScope

VerticalScope Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.33. The stock has a market capitalization of C$61.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.83 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.19, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.65.

VerticalScope (TSE:FORA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. VerticalScope had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 4.06%.The business had revenue of C$20.45 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that VerticalScope Holdings Inc. will post 0.3740942 earnings per share for the current year.

VerticalScope Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

VerticalScope Holdings Inc is a technology company that operates a cloud-based digital community platform comprising hyper-focused apps, forums, marketplaces, editorial, and e-commerce rating and brand review websites.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VerticalScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VerticalScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.