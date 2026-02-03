VerticalScope (TSE:FORA) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

VerticalScope Holdings Inc. (TSE:FORA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$2.82 and last traded at C$2.84, with a volume of 21601 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$2.92.
Several analysts have weighed in on FORA shares. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of VerticalScope from C$5.50 to C$4.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of VerticalScope from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, VerticalScope presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$8.13.
VerticalScope (TSE:FORA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. VerticalScope had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 4.06%.The business had revenue of C$20.45 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that VerticalScope Holdings Inc. will post 0.3740942 earnings per share for the current year.
VerticalScope Holdings Inc is a technology company that operates a cloud-based digital community platform comprising hyper-focused apps, forums, marketplaces, editorial, and e-commerce rating and brand review websites.
