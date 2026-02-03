Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) Director Basswood Capital Management, L Sells 20,339 Shares

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Free Report) Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 20,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.96, for a total value of $690,712.44. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,013,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,429,293.24. This represents a 1.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Basswood Capital Management, L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 3rd, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 7,500 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total value of $261,225.00.

Dime Community Bancshares Stock Up 0.2%

NASDAQ:DCOM traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 267,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,026. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $23.25 and a one year high of $36.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.04 and its 200-day moving average is $29.60. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Dime Community Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Dime Community Bancshares ( NASDAQ:DCOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $123.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 16th. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DCOM. Stephens raised their price objective on Dime Community Bancshares from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Zacks Research raised Dime Community Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 22nd. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Dime Community Bancshares from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Dime Community Bancshares from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dime Community Bancshares

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 81,730 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after buying an additional 6,754 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 213,325 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,419,000 after acquiring an additional 31,968 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. Sovran Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dime Community Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,065,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,693 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc is the bank holding company for Dime Community Bank, headquartered in Hauppauge, New York. Through its subsidiary, the company offers a comprehensive suite of banking and financial services to both individual and commercial customers. With a network of branches spanning the New York metropolitan area and South Florida, Dime Community Bancshares emphasizes relationship banking and local decision-making.

The company’s core lending activities include commercial and multifamily real estate loans, construction and land development financing, and one-to-four-family residential mortgage lending.

