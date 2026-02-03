Amplify BlueStar Israel Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:ITEQ) Short Interest Update

Amplify BlueStar Israel Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:ITEQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 834 shares, a decline of 22.7% from the December 31st total of 1,079 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,341 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 10,341 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Amplify BlueStar Israel Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA ITEQ traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.76. 16,096 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,591. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.59 million, a PE ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 1.00. Amplify BlueStar Israel Technology ETF has a one year low of $42.92 and a one year high of $64.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.43 and its 200 day moving average is $57.51.

Amplify BlueStar Israel Technology ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.4918 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%.

Institutional Trading of Amplify BlueStar Israel Technology ETF

Amplify BlueStar Israel Technology ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID purchased a new position in Amplify BlueStar Israel Technology ETF in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Amplify BlueStar Israel Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Family Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Amplify BlueStar Israel Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amplify BlueStar Israel Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $332,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amplify BlueStar Israel Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,385,000.

The BlueStar Israel Technology ETF (ITEQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlueStar Israel Global Technology index. The fund tracks an index composed of Israeli technology companies listed globally. ITEQ was launched on Nov 2, 2015 and is managed by BlueStar.

