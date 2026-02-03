KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 9,280 shares, a decrease of 22.3% from the December 31st total of 11,938 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 24,711 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 24,711 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KRBN. Q3 Asset Management acquired a new stake in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,794,000. PFG Investments LLC increased its holdings in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 13,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 2,414 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,260,000. WBI Investments LLC increased its position in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. WBI Investments LLC now owns 101,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 34,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,154,000.

KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF Price Performance

Shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.89. 24,410 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,700. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.25. KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $24.90 and a 1-year high of $36.50.

KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF Announces Dividend

About KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.6732 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 191.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd.

The KraneShares Global Carbon ETF (KRBN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IHS Markit Global Carbon index. The fund seeks to track a carbon credit futures index that weights holdings based on trade volume. The fund holds December futures from three major cap-and-trade programs KRBN was launched on Jul 30, 2020 and is managed by KraneShares.

