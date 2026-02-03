iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,448,302 shares, a decline of 15.9% from the December 31st total of 1,722,999 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,549,562 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,549,562 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0%

NASDAQ SHV traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $110.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,355,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,760,570. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $110.02 and a twelve month high of $110.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.25 and a 200 day moving average of $110.29.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.342 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHV. Avalon Capital Management increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 33.6% during the second quarter. Avalon Capital Management now owns 51,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,735,000 after buying an additional 13,068 shares during the last quarter. Ehrlich Financial Group increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ehrlich Financial Group now owns 22,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 9,414 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 492,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,384,000 after purchasing an additional 158,928 shares during the last quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $565,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 58,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,412,000 after purchasing an additional 15,668 shares during the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

