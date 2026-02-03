Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stock Price Down 3.9% – Time to Sell?

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $993.58 and last traded at $1,003.2090. Approximately 5,412,469 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 77% from the average daily volume of 3,050,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,044.13.

Key Stories Impacting Eli Lilly and Company

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. CICC Research upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $801.00 to $1,060.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Zacks Research cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,162.75.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,056.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $892.18. The company has a market cap of $948.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 29.35%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eli Lilly and Company

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 114.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. now owns 77,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,253,000 after acquiring an additional 41,222 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 189.6% in the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,283,000 after acquiring an additional 11,396 shares during the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter valued at about $487,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 25.8% in the third quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 8,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,859,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 6,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,260,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

