QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Trading Down 3.6% – Should You Sell?

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $144.30 and last traded at $147.18. 11,770,491 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 9,428,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $152.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.50.

QUALCOMM Trading Down 3.6%

The firm has a market capitalization of $157.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $168.97 and its 200 day moving average is $165.43.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The wireless technology company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $11.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.74 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 43.22% and a net margin of 12.51%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. QUALCOMM has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.300-3.500 EPS. Equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.80%.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $34,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.87, for a total transaction of $276,592.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 19,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,387,041.91. This trade represents a 7.55% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,820 shares of company stock worth $7,883,482. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QUALCOMM

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 114,659,269 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $18,260,635,000 after buying an additional 290,799 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,667,047 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $8,547,014,000 after purchasing an additional 420,352 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,713,603,000. Amundi lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 9.9% during the third quarter. Amundi now owns 12,671,635 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,136,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 141.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,437,240 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,069,059,000 after purchasing an additional 7,292,783 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi?Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

