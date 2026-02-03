Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT) Trading 2.9% Higher – Time to Buy?

Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT – Get Free Report) traded up 2.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $128.16 and last traded at $127.71. 31,945,029 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 44,190,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $124.06.

A number of analysts recently commented on WMT shares. DA Davidson set a $130.00 price target on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Mizuho set a $125.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 18th. Finally, CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, December 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Thirty-two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.19.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 3.26%.The company had revenue of $179.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Walmart has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.580-2.630 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, EVP Daniel Danker sold 4,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total value of $524,629.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 238,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,675,290.77. This trade represents a 1.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.17, for a total transaction of $2,313,804.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 4,274,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,434,589.52. This trade represents a 0.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 133,015 shares of company stock valued at $15,082,012. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WMT. Collier Financial purchased a new position in Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in Walmart during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

