Rightmove (LON:RMV) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Rightmove plc (LON:RMV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 473.70 and last traded at GBX 475.30, with a volume of 16224094 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 495.30.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Rightmove from GBX 850 to GBX 785 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Rightmove from GBX 485 to GBX 465 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Rightmove from GBX 500 to GBX 527 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 885 price target on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Rightmove to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 805 to GBX 775 in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rightmove has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 708.67.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 518.65 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 642.78. The stock has a market cap of £3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.15, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates online digital property advertising and information portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. The segment also offers tenant references and rent guarantee insurance services to landlords. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

