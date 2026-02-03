J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) Reaches New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $80.00 and last traded at $82.9450, with a volume of 136791 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $95.20.

More J & J Snack Foods News

Here are the key news stories impacting J & J Snack Foods this week:

Get J & J Snack Foods alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on JJSF shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of J & J Snack Foods in a report on Monday, December 29th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of J & J Snack Foods in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.50.

J & J Snack Foods Stock Down 15.4%

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.26.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $343.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.95 million. J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 4.14%.The company’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J & J Snack Foods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 16th. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.52%.

Insider Transactions at J & J Snack Foods

In related news, Director Kathleen E. Ciaramello purchased 540 shares of J & J Snack Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $90.56 per share, for a total transaction of $48,902.40. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,013 shares in the company, valued at $91,737.28. The trade was a 114.16% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 20.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of J & J Snack Foods

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JJSF. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,000,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,822,000 after purchasing an additional 31,612 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in J & J Snack Foods by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,739,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,451,000 after purchasing an additional 26,975 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its position in J & J Snack Foods by 6.4% during the second quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 553,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,786,000 after acquiring an additional 33,376 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 404,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,865,000 after buying an additional 67,028 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 1.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 380,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,211,000 after purchasing an additional 6,334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

J & J Snack Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ: JJSF) is a U.S.-based manufacturer and distributor of branded snack foods and frozen beverages. Headquartered in Pennsauken, New Jersey, the company develops, produces and markets a broad array of proprietary and licensed products for retail, concession and foodservice customers. Its offerings span soft pretzels, frozen novelties, real Italian ice, churros and packaged beverages under well-known names such as ICEE, SuperPretzel, Luigi’s and ChurroMan.

Founded in 1971 by Gerald B.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for J & J Snack Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J & J Snack Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.