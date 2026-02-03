Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $30.54 and last traded at $30.82, with a volume of 96910 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.79.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TRUP shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Trupanion in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Trupanion from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 87.70 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.09.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.76). The firm had revenue of $366.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.58 million. Trupanion had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Trupanion, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Trupanion news, CEO Margaret Tooth sold 9,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $346,143.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 151,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,363,553.69. The trade was a 6.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO John R. Gallagher sold 6,383 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction on Friday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.82, for a total value of $222,256.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 32,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,139,345.22. This trade represents a 16.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,853 shares of company stock worth $1,181,863. Corporate insiders own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trupanion in the third quarter worth $33,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new position in Trupanion in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Trupanion by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Kelleher Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trupanion by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc is a pet medical insurance company that provides comprehensive insurance coverage for cats and dogs. The company’s core offering is a single, customizable medical policy designed to cover veterinary diagnostic tests, surgeries, hospital stays and congenital or hereditary conditions. Trupanion seeks to streamline the claims process by offering direct payment options to participating veterinarians, reducing the need for upfront payments by pet owners.

Founded in 1999 by Darryl Rawlings and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, Trupanion began operations in the early 2000s and has grown its presence through both digital channels and partnerships with veterinary hospitals.

