ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

ConvaTec Group PLC (LON:CTEC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 215 and last traded at GBX 219.80, with a volume of 36902102 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 232.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CTEC shares. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 270 target price on shares of ConvaTec Group in a report on Thursday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on ConvaTec Group from GBX 330 to GBX 340 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 375 price target on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 320.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.32, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 235.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 236.57. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.64.

ConvaTec Group PLC engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of medical products, services, and technologies in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, and acute conditions resulting from traumatic injury and burns. It also provides ostomy care solutions, including devices, accessories, and services for people with a stoma resulting from colorectal cancer, inflammatory bowel disease, and bladder cancer.

