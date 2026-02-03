LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Reaches New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday after Benchmark lowered their price target on the stock from $53.00 to $38.00. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock. LiveRamp traded as low as $22.81 and last traded at $22.7850, with a volume of 194338 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.51.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on RAMP. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research downgraded LiveRamp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on LiveRamp from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Cross Research set a $53.00 target price on LiveRamp in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LiveRamp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.33.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.90 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.00 and its 200-day moving average is $28.30.
LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $199.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.31 million. LiveRamp had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 5.15%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.
LiveRamp Holdings, Inc is a leading provider of data connectivity and identity resolution services for marketers, publishers and platforms. The company’s core technology enables organizations to link disparate data sources—such as CRM systems, web engagements and offline transaction records—into a single, privacy-safe view of individual consumers. By standardizing and anonymizing identifiers, LiveRamp’s platform facilitates targeted media activation, measurement and analytics across digital, mobile, addressable TV and offline channels.
The company offers a suite of products designed to support every stage of the data lifecycle.
