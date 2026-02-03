LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Reaches New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday after Benchmark lowered their price target on the stock from $53.00 to $38.00. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock. LiveRamp traded as low as $22.81 and last traded at $22.7850, with a volume of 194338 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.51.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on RAMP. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research downgraded LiveRamp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on LiveRamp from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Cross Research set a $53.00 target price on LiveRamp in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LiveRamp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.33.

Get LiveRamp alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on LiveRamp

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LiveRamp

LiveRamp Trading Down 8.2%

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,431,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,034,000 after buying an additional 145,745 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in LiveRamp by 56.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,269,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,746,000 after acquiring an additional 459,094 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 134.0% in the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 1,059,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,742,000 after acquiring an additional 606,389 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 721,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,584,000 after purchasing an additional 42,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 710,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,279,000 after purchasing an additional 51,466 shares during the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.90 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.00 and its 200-day moving average is $28.30.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $199.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.31 million. LiveRamp had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 5.15%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LiveRamp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc is a leading provider of data connectivity and identity resolution services for marketers, publishers and platforms. The company’s core technology enables organizations to link disparate data sources—such as CRM systems, web engagements and offline transaction records—into a single, privacy-safe view of individual consumers. By standardizing and anonymizing identifiers, LiveRamp’s platform facilitates targeted media activation, measurement and analytics across digital, mobile, addressable TV and offline channels.

The company offers a suite of products designed to support every stage of the data lifecycle.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.