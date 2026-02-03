VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

VSE Corporation (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,355,857 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 224% from the previous session’s volume of 418,733 shares.The stock last traded at $192.0490 and had previously closed at $190.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on VSE from $208.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on VSE in a research note on Friday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of VSE from $209.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of VSE from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $222.00 price objective on VSE in a report on Friday, January 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.14.

VSE Price Performance

VSE Announces Dividend

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 286.84, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $188.02 and a 200 day moving average of $171.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. VSE’s dividend payout ratio is 58.82%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new position in VSE in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VSE in the 1st quarter valued at $247,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of VSE by 946.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in VSE during the second quarter worth $498,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in VSE by 262.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,168 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares during the period. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About VSE

VSE Corporation (NASDAQ: VSEC) is a provider of aftermarket distribution and supply chain management services serving both government and commercial markets. The company’s solutions span a wide range of industries, with particular emphasis on defense, aerospace and transportation. VSE’s core mission is to ensure mission readiness by delivering critical parts, maintenance and technical support for equipment throughout its lifecycle.

Through its Distribution Services segment, VSE sources, markets and distributes replacement parts and components for commercial truck, bus, rail and specialty vehicle applications.

