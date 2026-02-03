Investors Buy High Volume of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Put Options (NASDAQ:IEF)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 49,795 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 54% compared to the average daily volume of 32,351 put options.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEF stock traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $95.53. 7,308,965 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,315,763. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $92.08 and a twelve month high of $97.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.74 billion, a PE ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.26.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.312 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 2nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 7-10 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of greater than or equal to seven years and less than ten years.

