LifeGoal Wealth Builder ETF (NYSEARCA:WLTH) Hits New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

LifeGoal Wealth Builder ETF (NYSEARCA:WLTH – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.35 and last traded at $8.44, with a volume of 467294 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.82.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WLTH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on LifeGoal Wealth Builder ETF in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Citizens Jmp started coverage on shares of LifeGoal Wealth Builder ETF in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of LifeGoal Wealth Builder ETF in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on LifeGoal Wealth Builder ETF from $16.50 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on LifeGoal Wealth Builder ETF in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.50 price objective for the company.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.19.

In other news, CEO David Fortunato sold 95,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $1,335,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 153,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,149,042. This trade represents a 38.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 5,373 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $75,222.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 1,101,965 shares of company stock valued at $15,427,510 in the last ninety days.

The LifeGoal Wealth Builder ETF (WLTH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that allocates to equities, debt securities and commodity-linked instruments. The fund seeks long-term capital growth. WLTH was launched on Sep 9, 2021 and is managed by LifeGoal.

