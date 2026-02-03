SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:KRE)

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 129,148 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 46% compared to the typical volume of 88,509 put options.

Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF stock traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $71.24. The company had a trading volume of 32,805,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,575,064. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a one year low of $47.06 and a one year high of $71.61. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.78.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRE. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 19.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,919,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $248,098,000 after buying an additional 626,836 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,187,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $138,462,000 after buying an additional 185,920 shares during the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $104,441,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $46,715,000. Finally, Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 3,515.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 651,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,243,000 after acquiring an additional 633,522 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

