Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.14), Zacks reports. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 339.08% and a net margin of 16.20%.
Match Group Stock Performance
Match Group stock traded down $2.64 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.90. The company had a trading volume of 9,813,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,911,795. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.32. Match Group has a 12-month low of $26.39 and a 12-month high of $39.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.01.
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat expectations — Match Group said it exceeded revenue and Adjusted EBITDA guidance, reported Tinder engagement (Tinder Sparks Coverage) up 4% Y/Y in December, and highlighted Hinge revenue growth and European MAU gains; these operational beats point to improving monetization. Match Group Announces Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Results
- Positive Sentiment: Third?party app data signals upside — Apptopia’s mobile performance index shows Tinder tracking above Street expectations heading into earnings, corroborating Match’s reported improvement in Tinder payer trends. Apptopia Data Signals Improvement
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst support remains — TD Cowen’s John Blackledge reiterated a Buy and $40 PT, citing Hinge momentum and Tinder product improvements, which could limit downside if execution continues. Maintaining Buy on Match Group
- Neutral Sentiment: Options activity and previews attracting attention — Several market pieces note unusually high options flow and provide earnings previews; unusual options volume can signal positioning or hedging but is ambiguous for fundamentals. Do Options Traders Know Something About MTCH Stock?
- Neutral Sentiment: Earnings previews expect upside — Earnings previews from Benzinga and Zacks include MTCH among internet/software names that could beat, reflecting consensus optimism but not new company-specific data. Earnings Preview For Match Group What’s in Store for These 4 Internet Stocks
- Neutral Sentiment: Street ratings are mixed — Coverage shows an average analyst rating of “Hold,” highlighting divergence between bullish analysts and more cautious views; this mixed sentiment can amplify volatility around results. Match Group Receives Average Rating of “Hold”
- Negative Sentiment: Market is selling into the beat — Despite the positive operational signs, MTCH is trading down with volume well above average, suggesting investors are taking profits or reacting to broader sector weakness/valuation concerns (stock is below its 50- and 200?day averages). (See trading stats in background.)
Insider Activity
In related news, CEO Spencer M. Rascoff purchased 14,000 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.84 per share, with a total value of $445,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 165,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,257,675.52. The trade was a 9.26% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,275,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $680,826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461,025 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Match Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,483,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $385,590,000 after buying an additional 162,330 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Match Group by 1,163.7% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,137,898 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,791,000 after purchasing an additional 5,652,174 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Match Group by 3.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,125,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,403,000 after acquiring an additional 105,406 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,908,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,849,000 after purchasing an additional 507,901 shares during the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Match Group Company Profile
Match Group, Inc (NASDAQ: MTCH) is a leading provider of online dating products and services. The company owns and operates a diverse portfolio of consumer brands that connect singles through digital platforms. Its flagship offerings include Match.com, Tinder, Hinge, OkCupid and PlentyOfFish, which together serve users looking for long-term relationships, casual encounters and social networking opportunities.
Originating with the launch of Match.com in 1995, Match Group has grown through a combination of organic development and strategic acquisitions.
