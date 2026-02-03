Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.14), Zacks reports. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 339.08% and a net margin of 16.20%.

Match Group Stock Performance

Match Group stock traded down $2.64 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.90. The company had a trading volume of 9,813,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,911,795. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.32. Match Group has a 12-month low of $26.39 and a 12-month high of $39.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.01.

Get Match Group alerts:

More Match Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting Match Group this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 6th. Raymond James Financial restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Match Group in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. UBS Group set a $37.00 price target on Match Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Match Group from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Match Group from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.38.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MTCH

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Spencer M. Rascoff purchased 14,000 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.84 per share, with a total value of $445,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 165,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,257,675.52. The trade was a 9.26% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,275,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $680,826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461,025 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Match Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,483,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $385,590,000 after buying an additional 162,330 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Match Group by 1,163.7% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,137,898 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,791,000 after purchasing an additional 5,652,174 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Match Group by 3.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,125,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,403,000 after acquiring an additional 105,406 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,908,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,849,000 after purchasing an additional 507,901 shares during the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Match Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Match Group, Inc (NASDAQ: MTCH) is a leading provider of online dating products and services. The company owns and operates a diverse portfolio of consumer brands that connect singles through digital platforms. Its flagship offerings include Match.com, Tinder, Hinge, OkCupid and PlentyOfFish, which together serve users looking for long-term relationships, casual encounters and social networking opportunities.

Originating with the launch of Match.com in 1995, Match Group has grown through a combination of organic development and strategic acquisitions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.