Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.53 EPS

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical research company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.53, FiscalAI reports. Amgen had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 162.59%. The company had revenue of $9.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.31 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Amgen updated its FY 2026 guidance to 21.600-23.000 EPS.

Amgen reported double?digit revenue and EPS growth in 2025 , with 14 blockbusters and 18 record products, and provided 2026 guidance of $37.0B–$38.4B in revenue and $21.60–$23.00 non?GAAP EPS, supported by $8.1B free cash flow and ongoing capital returns.

, with 14 blockbusters and 18 record products, and provided 2026 guidance of in revenue and non?GAAP EPS, supported by $8.1B free cash flow and ongoing capital returns. MariTide is advancing rapidly with six global Phase 3 trials (weight management, T2D, sleep apnea, ASCVD, heart failure), fully enrolled chronic weight studies, and data supporting potential monthly or less?frequent dosing that management calls “paradigm?changing.”

is advancing rapidly with six global Phase 3 trials (weight management, T2D, sleep apnea, ASCVD, heart failure), fully enrolled chronic weight studies, and data supporting potential monthly or less?frequent dosing that management calls “paradigm?changing.” The Phase 3 VISSCELIA?CV data for Repatha showed a 25% reduction in first major cardiovascular events and a 36% reduction in heart attack, strengthening its position for earlier use (primary prevention) and supporting commercial initiatives like Amgen Now to improve access.

showed a 25% reduction in first major cardiovascular events and a 36% reduction in heart attack, strengthening its position for earlier use (primary prevention) and supporting commercial initiatives like Amgen Now to improve access. Biosimilars and oncology remain growth engines — the biosimilars franchise generated $3B in 2025 (>$13B since 2018) and the innovative oncology portfolio (including Imdelltra ) grew 11% to $8.7B, with Imdelltra achieving full approval and rapid adoption in small cell lung cancer.

(>$13B since 2018) and the innovative oncology portfolio (including ) grew 11% to $8.7B, with Imdelltra achieving full approval and rapid adoption in small cell lung cancer. The FDA requested a voluntary withdrawal of Tavneos following concerns about ChemoCentryx’s readjudication process for nine patients in the pivotal trial; Amgen is in discussions with the agency, creating regulatory uncertainty for that product.

Shares of AMGN traded down $6.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $338.59. 4,037,196 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,768,512. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $332.81 and a 200 day moving average of $309.74. Amgen has a one year low of $261.43 and a one year high of $353.25.

Amgen Inc (NASDAQ: AMGN) is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen’s work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.

Amgen’s commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.

