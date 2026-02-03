Serina Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:SER) Insider Randall Moreadith Sells 6,500 Shares

Serina Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SER – Get Free Report) insider Randall Moreadith sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total transaction of $19,695.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Randall Moreadith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 28th, Randall Moreadith sold 6,500 shares of Serina Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.57, for a total value of $23,205.00.

On Thursday, January 22nd, Randall Moreadith sold 2,500 shares of Serina Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total transaction of $7,375.00.

On Wednesday, January 21st, Randall Moreadith sold 2,000 shares of Serina Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $6,000.00.

Serina Therapeutics Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:SER traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.75. 329,396 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,569,791. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.19. Serina Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.71 and a 52 week high of $7.92.

About Serina Therapeutics

Serina Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops drugs to treat neurological diseases and pain. Its lead product candidate is SER 252, a POZ conjugate for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease. The company also develops SER 227 for long-acting pain relief; SER 214 to treat Parkinson’s disease; and SER 228 for the treatment of epilepsy. In addition, it develops POZ technology in lipid nanoparticle delivered ribonucleic acid vaccines for infectious diseases. Serina Therapeutics, Inc was founded in 2006 and is based in Huntsville, Alabama.

