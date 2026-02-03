Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) & Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) Financial Comparison

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) and Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) are both large-cap aerospace companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Axon Enterprise and Woodward, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Axon Enterprise 0 3 14 0 2.82 Woodward 0 4 9 1 2.79

Axon Enterprise presently has a consensus target price of $805.71, indicating a potential upside of 84.45%. Woodward has a consensus target price of $338.20, indicating a potential downside of 8.24%. Given Axon Enterprise’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Axon Enterprise is more favorable than Woodward.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

79.1% of Axon Enterprise shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.2% of Woodward shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% of Axon Enterprise shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Woodward shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Axon Enterprise and Woodward”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axon Enterprise $2.08 billion 16.55 $377.03 million $3.16 138.24 Woodward $3.57 billion 6.20 $442.11 million $7.19 51.26

Woodward has higher revenue and earnings than Axon Enterprise. Woodward is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Axon Enterprise, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Axon Enterprise and Woodward’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axon Enterprise 10.05% 4.29% 1.95% Woodward 12.39% 17.68% 9.35%

Risk and Volatility

Axon Enterprise has a beta of 1.48, meaning that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Woodward has a beta of 1, meaning that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Summary

Woodward beats Axon Enterprise on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Axon Enterprise

(Get Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence. Its products include axon officer safety plan; taser 10, taser7, taser X26P, taser X2, taser 7 CQ, and civilian series; cameras, such as axon body, axon flex, axon fleet, axon air, axon signal sidearm, axon signal vehicle, axon interview, and axon interview portable kit; software, including axon records, evidence, standards, commander, performance, auto-transcribe, justice, investigate, respond, and justice, my90, and redaction assistant; mobile applications, and training services, as well as hardware extended warranties; and Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries. The company sells its products through its direct sales, distribution partners, online store, and third-party resellers. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a strategic partnership with Fusus, Inc. to expand bility to aggregate live video, data, and sensor feeds. It serves law enforcement, federal, correction, fire, EMS, campus, justice healthcare, retail, private security, and personal safety industries. The company was formerly known as TASER International, Inc. and changed its name to Axon Enterprise, Inc. in April 2017. Axon Enterprise, Inc. was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About Woodward

(Get Free Report)

Woodward, Inc. designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft. These products are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems. It also provides aftermarket maintenance, repair and overhaul, and other services to commercial airlines, repair facilities, military depots, third party repair shops, and other end users. This segment sells its products to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), tier-one suppliers, and contractors, as well as through aftermarket sales of components, such as provisioning spares and replacements. The Industrial segment offers actuators, valves, pumps, fuel injection systems, solenoids, ignition systems, speed controls, electronics and software, and sensors. These products are used on industrial gas turbines, steam turbines, compressors, and reciprocating engines. This segment sells its aftermarket products, and other related services to OEMs through an independent network of distributors, as well as directly to end users. The company was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.