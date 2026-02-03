Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) Hits New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Toray Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.11 and last traded at $15.08, with a volume of 18554 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.7340.

Toray Industries Stock Up 1.8%

The firm has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.85 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.18.

Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.06). Toray Industries had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 2.38%.The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Toray Industries Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Toray Industries

Toray Industries, Inc is a global leader in advanced materials and chemical technologies, headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. The company’s core operations span five business segments: fibers & textiles, performance chemicals, carbon fiber composite materials, environment & engineering, and life sciences. Toray serves a diverse range of industries, including automotive, aerospace, electronics, construction, healthcare and water treatment, leveraging its material innovation to meet evolving market demands.

In the fibers & textiles division, Toray develops synthetic fibers and high-performance fabrics for applications such as apparel, industrial materials and automotive interiors.

