Alps Electric (OTCMKTS:APELY) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Alps Electric (OTCMKTS:APELY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.50 and last traded at $27.00, with a volume of 378 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Zacks Research raised shares of Alps Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Alps Electric alerts:

View Our Latest Report on APELY

Alps Electric Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.43 and a 200-day moving average of $24.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.35.

Alps Electric (OTCMKTS:APELY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Alps Electric had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 5.06%. Sell-side analysts expect that Alps Electric will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alps Electric

(Get Free Report)

Alps Electric Co, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APELY), a subsidiary of Alps Alpine Co, Ltd., is a Japan-based manufacturer of electronic components and automotive solutions. Founded in 1948 and headquartered in Tokyo, the company designs and produces a broad portfolio of products for consumer electronics, industrial equipment, and the automotive sector. Its offerings include human-machine interface devices such as switches, touchpads, and rotary encoders, as well as sensors, wireless communication modules, and power management solutions.

In the automotive field, Alps Electric supplies advanced mechatronic systems including infotainment controls, navigation keypads, and haptic feedback devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alps Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alps Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.