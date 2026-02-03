WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DES) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DES – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $36.70 and last traded at $36.2950, with a volume of 37354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.25.

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund Trading Down 0.0%

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.99.

Get WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund alerts:

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 27th were paid a dividend of $0.0086 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund

About WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000.

(Get Free Report)

WisdomTree SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index measuring the performance of the small-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market. The Index consists of companies that compose the bottom 25% of the market capitalization of the WisdomTree Dividend Index after the 300 largest companies have been removed.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.