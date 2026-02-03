Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Price Target Raised to $67.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $63.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.74% from the stock’s current price.

TSN has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research upgraded Tyson Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.27.

Shares of NYSE TSN traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.59. The company had a trading volume of 2,331,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,094,442. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.80 billion, a PE ratio of 48.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.48. Tyson Foods has a twelve month low of $50.56 and a twelve month high of $66.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.24 and its 200-day moving average is $56.02.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $14.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.11 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 0.87%.Tyson Foods’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Curt Calaway sold 6,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total transaction of $373,965.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 31,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,820,529.27. The trade was a 17.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 100,301 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total transaction of $5,822,473.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 2,989,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,535,540.75. The trade was a 3.25% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 93.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 175.3% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 3,842.9% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods, Inc (NYSE: TSN) is a multinational food company primarily engaged in the production, processing and marketing of protein-based and prepared food products. Founded in 1935 and headquartered in Springdale, Arkansas, the company is one of the world’s largest processors of chicken, beef and pork. Its operations span live animal procurement and farming relationships through slaughter, further processing and distribution, supplying raw protein and value-added prepared foods to retail, foodservice and industrial customers.

The company’s product portfolio covers fresh and frozen meats, branded and private-label prepared foods, and a range of value-added items such as ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook meals, snack and sandwich meats.

