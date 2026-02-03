Cabot Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 (NYSE:CBT)

Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, March 13th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th.

Cabot has raised its dividend by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. Cabot has a payout ratio of 22.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Cabot to earn $8.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.5%.

Shares of Cabot stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $72.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,596. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.35 and a 200 day moving average of $71.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Cabot has a 1-year low of $58.33 and a 1-year high of $89.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.89.

Cabot ( NYSE:CBT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.02). Cabot had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The company had revenue of $899.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.02 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cabot will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

Cabot Corporation is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. Founded in 1882 by Godfrey Lowell Cabot, the company has grown into a diversified manufacturer with operations across North America, Europe, Asia and Latin America. Cabot serves a wide range of end markets, including automotive, industrial, energy, and consumer products, supplying essential ingredients that enhance performance, durability and functionality.

The company operates two primary segments: Reinforcement Materials and Performance Materials.

