Cabot Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 (NYSE:CBT)

Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, March 13th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th.
Cabot has raised its dividend by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. Cabot has a payout ratio of 22.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Cabot to earn $8.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.5%.
Cabot Trading Down 0.1%
Shares of Cabot stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $72.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,596. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.35 and a 200 day moving average of $71.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Cabot has a 1-year low of $58.33 and a 1-year high of $89.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.89.
Cabot Company Profile
Cabot Corporation is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. Founded in 1882 by Godfrey Lowell Cabot, the company has grown into a diversified manufacturer with operations across North America, Europe, Asia and Latin America. Cabot serves a wide range of end markets, including automotive, industrial, energy, and consumer products, supplying essential ingredients that enhance performance, durability and functionality.
The company operates two primary segments: Reinforcement Materials and Performance Materials.
