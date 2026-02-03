JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Price Target to $179.00

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $178.00 to $179.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.72% from the company’s previous close.

H has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 31st. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $159.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $200.00 to $198.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $198.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.13.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on H

Hyatt Hotels Stock Down 0.1%

NYSE:H traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $154.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 361,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,996. Hyatt Hotels has a 52-week low of $102.43 and a 52-week high of $174.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -165.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $162.94 and a 200-day moving average of $151.10.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.79). The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a positive return on equity of 3.22% and a negative net margin of 1.27%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider David Udell sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total value of $713,800.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 13,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,281,836. This trade represents a 23.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Javier Aguila sold 9,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.87, for a total transaction of $1,583,726.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,195.08. This represents a 78.06% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 33,383 shares of company stock worth $5,321,682 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 7.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 426,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,229,000 after buying an additional 29,976 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 143,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,556,000 after acquiring an additional 11,252 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the second quarter worth $308,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,023,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the period. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS increased its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 2.1% during the second quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) is a global hospitality company that develops, owns, manages and franchises luxury and business hotels, resorts and vacation properties. Its portfolio spans a range of price points and styles under brands such as Park Hyatt, Grand Hyatt, Andaz, Hyatt Regency, Hyatt Centric, Hyatt Place, Hyatt House, Thompson Hotels, Alila and Destination by Hyatt. In addition to accommodations, the company provides meeting and event spaces, food and beverage outlets, spa and wellness centers, and a variety of guest services designed to cater to both leisure and business travelers.

Hyatt’s business model combines property ownership, management contracts and third-party franchising.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.