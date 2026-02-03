5N Plus (TSE:VNP) Price Target Cut to C$37.50 by Analysts at ATB Capital

5N Plus (TSE:VNP – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by analysts at ATB Capital from C$42.00 to C$37.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “top pick” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 36.26% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on VNP. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on shares of 5N Plus from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of 5N Plus from C$24.50 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Ventum Financial boosted their price objective on 5N Plus from C$19.00 to C$21.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on 5N Plus from C$17.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$26.00 price target on 5N Plus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 5N Plus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$28.42.

5N Plus Stock Performance

TSE:VNP traded up C$2.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$27.52. 625,433 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,784. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$19.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$17.47. 5N Plus has a 52 week low of C$4.90 and a 52 week high of C$27.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.16, a P/E/G ratio of 6,283.33 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.29.

5N Plus (TSE:VNP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$146.06 million for the quarter. 5N Plus had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 11.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 5N Plus will post 0.3739703 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

5N Plus Company Profile

5N+ is a leading global producer of specialty semiconductors and performance materials. The Company’s ultra pure materials often form the core element of its customers’ products. These customers rely on 5N+’s products to enable performance and sustainability in their own products. 5N+ deploys a range of proprietary and proven technologies to develop and manufacture its products. The Company’s products enable various applications in several key industries, including renewable energy, security, space, pharmaceutical, medical imaging and industrial.

