SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Short Interest Update

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 28,547 shares, a drop of 23.6% from the December 31st total of 37,364 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 162,952 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 162,952 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYG traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.82. 109,327 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,240. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $71.62 and a 12-month high of $102.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 1.09.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Optima Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the S&P SmallCap 600 Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.