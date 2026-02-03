Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Reaches New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $46.88 and last traded at $45.48, with a volume of 189691 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on SHOO. Zacks Research upgraded Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.57.

Steven Madden Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.99 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The textile maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Steven Madden had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The business had revenue of $667.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Steven Madden has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.410-0.460 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steven Madden Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 15th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SHOO. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Steven Madden in the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Steven Madden in the fourth quarter valued at about $270,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its position in Steven Madden by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 11,762 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Broad Peak Investment Advisers Pte Ltd bought a new position in Steven Madden during the fourth quarter worth about $3,348,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH grew its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 172.7% in the 4th quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 154,707 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,443,000 after purchasing an additional 97,975 shares during the period. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Inc (NASDAQ: SHOO) is a New York–based designer and marketer of fashion footwear, handbags and accessories. The company’s product portfolio spans a range of contemporary and lifestyle brands for women, men and children, including its core Steve Madden label as well as the Madden Girl and Dolce Vita brands. In addition to footwear, the company licenses its trademarks for use on apparel, eyewear and other fashion accessories.

Steven Madden distributes its products through multiple channels, including wholesale partners, e-commerce platforms and its own brick-and-mortar retail stores.

