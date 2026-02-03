China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $49.93 and last traded at $48.2850, with a volume of 62334 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CYD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of China Yuchai International in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Zacks Research downgraded China Yuchai International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of China Yuchai International in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of China Yuchai International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, China Yuchai International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

Get China Yuchai International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on China Yuchai International

China Yuchai International Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On China Yuchai International

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.66.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in China Yuchai International by 752.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 849,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,142,000 after purchasing an additional 749,861 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of China Yuchai International by 157.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 720,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,796,000 after buying an additional 440,278 shares in the last quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of China Yuchai International during the second quarter worth approximately $4,759,000. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in China Yuchai International in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,307,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL lifted its stake in China Yuchai International by 545.9% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 154,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,389,000 after acquiring an additional 130,515 shares during the last quarter.

About China Yuchai International

(Get Free Report)

China Yuchai International Ltd. (NYSE: CYD) is a Cayman Islands–incorporated holding company with principal executive offices in Singapore. Through its subsidiaries, the company is a leading manufacturer and distributor of diesel engines in the People’s Republic of China. Its principal operating subsidiary, Guangxi Yuchai Machinery Company Limited (GYMCL), has been producing diesel engines since 1951 and ranks among the country’s largest heavy-duty engine makers.

The company’s core product portfolio includes high-speed and medium-speed diesel engines for on-highway trucks and buses, off-road vehicles such as construction and agricultural machinery, marine propulsion systems, and power generator sets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for China Yuchai International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Yuchai International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.