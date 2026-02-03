China SXT Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTC) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.4650, but opened at $5.60. China SXT Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $5.4010, with a volume of 69,414 shares traded.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of China SXT Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, China SXT Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.36.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 31st. The company reported ($4.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in China SXT Pharmaceuticals stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC – Free Report) by 107.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,983 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,013 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in China SXT Pharmaceuticals were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SXTC) is a China-based biopharmaceutical company focused on the research, development, manufacturing and commercialization of peptide-based therapeutics. The company’s pipeline centers on novel treatments targeting oncology, endocrine and metabolic disorders. By leveraging proprietary peptide synthesis and formulation technologies, China SXT aims to advance next-generation biologics that address unmet medical needs in both domestic and international markets.

The company’s core product candidates include long-acting peptide hormones and peptide-drug conjugates designed to improve patient compliance and therapeutic efficacy.

