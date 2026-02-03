Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Nidec Corp. (OTCMKTS:NJDCY – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.54, but opened at $3.26. Nidec shares last traded at $3.26, with a volume of 306 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Macquarie lowered Nidec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Nidec presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Nidec Trading Up 1.7%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.94.

Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The industrial goods maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. Nidec had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 10.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nidec Corp. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nidec Company Profile

Nidec Corporation is a global manufacturer of electric motors and related systems, supplying components and finished products for a wide range of industries. The company is best known for its precision small motors used in computer hard-disk drives and other compact applications, and it has broadened its product portfolio to include motors, drives, controllers and mechatronic systems for consumer appliances, office automation, industrial equipment and automotive applications.

Its product range encompasses brushless DC motors, induction motors, servo systems, power electronics and complete motor-driven systems designed for energy efficiency and high performance.

