Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Shares of Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $40.59, but opened at $43.66. Komatsu shares last traded at $44.50, with a volume of 22,412 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Komatsu from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Komatsu alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on KMTUY

Komatsu Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $41.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.18.

Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.56 billion. Komatsu had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 9.82%.Komatsu has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.280-2.280 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Komatsu Ltd. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Komatsu Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS: KMTUY) is a Japanese multinational manufacturer of construction, mining and industrial equipment. Founded in the early 20th century in Komatsu, Ishikawa Prefecture, the company has grown into a global supplier of heavy machinery and related services for industries including construction, mining, forestry and infrastructure development.

Komatsu’s product lineup covers a broad range of mobile and stationary equipment, including hydraulic excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders, rigid and articulated dump trucks, dozers, compact equipment, and specialized mining machines for both surface and underground operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Komatsu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Komatsu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.