Buenaventura Mining (NYSE:BVN) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Shares of Buenaventura Mining Company Inc. (NYSE:BVN – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $34.06, but opened at $36.47. Buenaventura Mining shares last traded at $36.72, with a volume of 131,264 shares traded.

BVN has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Buenaventura Mining from $27.50 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Buenaventura Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Buenaventura Mining in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Buenaventura Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.35 and its 200-day moving average is $24.36. The firm has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swedbank AB raised its stake in Buenaventura Mining by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 53,900 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 16,700 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Buenaventura Mining by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 192,751 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,511,000 after purchasing an additional 62,428 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Buenaventura Mining during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Buenaventura Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co lifted its stake in Buenaventura Mining by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co now owns 87,942 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. (NYSE: BVN) is one of Peru’s leading precious metals producers, primarily engaged in the exploration, development and operation of gold, silver and base metal mines. Headquartered in Lima, the company’s core activities cover the entire mining cycle from concession acquisition and project evaluation to extraction, milling and metal refining. Buenaventura also holds interests in smelting, refining and trading services, enabling it to market its products both domestically and internationally.

The company’s principal assets include several operating mines in Peru such as Uchucchacua (silver-lead-zinc), Orcopampa (gold-silver) and the Tambomayo gold mine.

