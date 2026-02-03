Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th.

Sabra Healthcare REIT has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years. Sabra Healthcare REIT has a payout ratio of 153.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Sabra Healthcare REIT to earn $1.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.0%.

Sabra Healthcare REIT Price Performance

Sabra Healthcare REIT stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.87. 620,420 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,555,858. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.71. Sabra Healthcare REIT has a 12-month low of $15.60 and a 12-month high of $19.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 5.19.

Sabra Healthcare REIT Company Profile

Sabra Healthcare REIT ( NASDAQ:SBRA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $190.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.44 million. Sabra Healthcare REIT had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 6.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Sabra Healthcare REIT has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.455-1.465 EPS. Analysts forecast that Sabra Healthcare REIT will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc (NASDAQ: SBRA) is a real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates net?lease healthcare properties. Its diversified portfolio spans senior housing communities, skilled nursing and rehabilitation centers, outpatient medical facilities, medical office buildings, hospitals and life science properties. Sabra structures long?term, triple?net lease agreements with healthcare operators, providing stable rental income streams while allowing tenants to focus on patient care and operational excellence.

Serving a broad spectrum of care segments, Sabra’s tenants include both regional and national providers of assisted living, independent living, memory care, post?acute rehabilitation and research and development laboratories.

