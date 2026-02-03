International Bancshares Corporation Plans Dividend of $0.73 (NASDAQ:IBOC)

International Bancshares Corporation (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.73 per share by the bank on Friday, February 27th. This represents a yield of 203.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th.

International Bancshares has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 16 consecutive years.

NASDAQ IBOC traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $71.81. 122,987 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,194. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.73. International Bancshares has a one year low of $54.11 and a one year high of $73.65.

International Bancshares ( NASDAQ:IBOC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The bank reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. International Bancshares had a net margin of 40.10% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The business had revenue of $218.08 million during the quarter.

International Bancshares Corporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Laredo, Texas, that provides a comprehensive range of financial products and services through its subsidiary, International Bank of Commerce. As one of the largest community banking organizations in the United States, the company serves retail, commercial, and corporate clients with a focus on relationship-driven banking.

The company’s offerings include deposit products, consumer and commercial loans, treasury management, mortgage lending, trust and wealth management, and insurance services.

