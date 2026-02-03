DJ Brookfield Global Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:TOLZ) Short Interest Down 13.7% in January

DJ Brookfield Global Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:TOLZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 15,483 shares, a decrease of 13.7% from the December 31st total of 17,931 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,274 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,274 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

DJ Brookfield Global Infrastructure ETF Trading Up 1.1%

NYSEARCA:TOLZ traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.77. 5,370 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,543. DJ Brookfield Global Infrastructure ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.71 and a fifty-two week high of $57.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.45 million, a P/E ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.03.

Get DJ Brookfield Global Infrastructure ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of DJ Brookfield Global Infrastructure ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in DJ Brookfield Global Infrastructure ETF stock. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of DJ Brookfield Global Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:TOLZ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000. Advisors Preferred LLC owned about 0.16% of DJ Brookfield Global Infrastructure ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About DJ Brookfield Global Infrastructure ETF

The ProShares DJ Brookfield Global Infrastructure ETF (TOLZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of companies that derive more than 70% of cash flows from infrastructure-related businesses. TOLZ was launched on Mar 25, 2014 and is managed by ProShares.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DJ Brookfield Global Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DJ Brookfield Global Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.