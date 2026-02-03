FGI Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:FGI) Short Interest Update

FGI Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:FGI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 19,509 shares, a decrease of 13.5% from the December 31st total of 22,558 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,667 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,667 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.
FGI Industries Stock Down 2.9%
Shares of FGI traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.49. 1,126 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,698. FGI Industries has a twelve month low of $2.28 and a twelve month high of $12.62. The company has a market cap of $12.45 million, a P/E ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.54.
FGI Industries (NASDAQ:FGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.56. FGI Industries had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a negative return on equity of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $35.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.70 million. As a group, analysts predict that FGI Industries will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About FGI Industries
FGI Industries ltd. supplies kitchen and bath products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells sanitaryware products, such as toilets, sinks, pedestals, and toilet seats; wood and wood-substitute furniture for bathrooms, including vanities, mirrors, laundry, medicine cabinets, and other storage systems; shower systems; and customer kitchen cabinetry and other accessory items under the Foremost, avenue, contrac, Jetcoat, rosenberg, and Covered Bridge Cabinetry brand names.
