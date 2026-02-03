Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 0.061 per share on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th.

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 1.5%

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund stock traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $11.63. 6,640 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,311. Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $12.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.14.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund by 29.1% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund by 3.5% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 90,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.77% of the company’s stock.

About Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE: NOM) is a closed-end investment company that focuses on high-quality, tax-exempt municipal securities issued by the state of Missouri and its political subdivisions. The fund seeks to provide a high level of current income that is exempt from federal—and, where applicable, Missouri state and local—income taxes. By concentrating on investment-grade general obligation and revenue bonds, the portfolio aims to balance income potential with capital preservation.

Managed by Nuveen Asset Management, a subsidiary of TIAA, the fund employs a disciplined, research-driven approach to credit selection and risk management.

