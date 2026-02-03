Nuveen California Municipal Va (NYSE:NCA) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen California Municipal Va (NYSE:NCA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 0.029 per share on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th.

Nuveen California Municipal Va Stock Down 0.1%

NYSE NCA traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $9.68. The stock had a trading volume of 18,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,833. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.88. Nuveen California Municipal Va has a 12-month low of $8.22 and a 12-month high of $9.71.

Get Nuveen California Municipal Va alerts:

About Nuveen California Municipal Va

(Get Free Report)

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc (NYSE: NCA) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide shareholders with a high level of current income exempt from federal and California state income taxes. The fund pursues its objective by investing substantially all of its assets in a diversified portfolio of municipal securities issued by entities located in or having projects based in California. Its holdings primarily include revenue and general obligation bonds, with an emphasis on investment-grade and select high-yield issues.

The portfolio management team employs a disciplined credit analysis process to assess the financial strength, revenue streams and underlying collateral of each issuer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen California Municipal Va Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen California Municipal Va and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.