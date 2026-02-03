Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 453,646 shares, an increase of 39.5% from the December 31st total of 325,225 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 796,225 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 796,225 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Rogco LP bought a new stake in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Vestwell Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000.

Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:AVDV opened at $100.99 on Tuesday. Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $60.74 and a 52 week high of $104.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.78 and its 200-day moving average is $89.95. The firm has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.84.

Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (AVDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World EX-U.S. Small Cap index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of non-US small-cap value companies in developed markets. AVDV was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Further Reading

