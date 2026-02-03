Mission Wealth Management LP Increases Stock Position in Dimensional International Value ETF $DFIV

Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 186,021 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,584 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $8,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 26.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 109,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,299,000 after buying an additional 22,772 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 28.6% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 38,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 8,555 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $441,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 4,894 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Value ETF Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of DFIV opened at $53.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.31. The company has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.71. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 12-month low of $34.28 and a 12-month high of $53.76.

About Dimensional International Value ETF

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

