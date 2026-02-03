John Hancock Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMU) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

John Hancock Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMU – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 22,094 shares, an increase of 40.5% from the December 31st total of 15,729 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,448 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.4 days. Based on an average trading volume of 3,448 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.4 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.
John Hancock Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of John Hancock Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $26.41 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.01. John Hancock Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.68 and a 12 month high of $26.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.94 million, a P/E ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 0.22.
John Hancock Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 28th were issued a $0.0502 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 28th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
John Hancock Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile
The John Hancock Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (JHMU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Utilities index. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds of any maturity. The fund seeks to provide tax-exempt income. JHMU was launched on Oct 31, 2023 and is issued by John Hancock.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than John Hancock Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF
- The day the gold market broke
- Forget AI, This Will Be the Next Big Tech Breakthrough
- ~$1.5T SpaceX IPO: Pre-IPO Opportunity
- ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before the market opens tomorrow!
- End of America Update
Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.