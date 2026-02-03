John Hancock Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMU) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

John Hancock Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMU – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 22,094 shares, an increase of 40.5% from the December 31st total of 15,729 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,448 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.4 days. Based on an average trading volume of 3,448 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.4 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

John Hancock Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of John Hancock Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $26.41 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.01. John Hancock Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.68 and a 12 month high of $26.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.94 million, a P/E ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 0.22.

John Hancock Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 28th were issued a $0.0502 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 28th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

John Hancock Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in John Hancock Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $237,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $329,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $570,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter.

The John Hancock Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (JHMU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Utilities index. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds of any maturity. The fund seeks to provide tax-exempt income. JHMU was launched on Oct 31, 2023 and is issued by John Hancock.

