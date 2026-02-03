Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Sells 5,153 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA cut its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 307,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,153 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing accounts for 5.7% of Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $90,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 30,110.7% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,668,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,439,845,000 after acquiring an additional 4,653,304 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at about $696,841,000. Amundi increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 24.9% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 3,109,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $948,549,000 after purchasing an additional 619,829 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,812,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $867,445,000 after purchasing an additional 591,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,576,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,411,449,000 after purchasing an additional 544,968 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

In other news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 543 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.29, for a total value of $142,423.47. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 9,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,622,375.42. This represents a 5.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP David Kwon sold 806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.80, for a total transaction of $213,428.80. Following the sale, the vice president owned 11,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,962,317.60. This represents a 6.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 2,249 shares of company stock valued at $589,852 in the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADP has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price target (down from $245.00) on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $272.00 to $262.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $303.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $290.83.

View Our Latest Research Report on ADP

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $247.56 on Tuesday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $243.68 and a one year high of $329.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $99.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $258.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $277.25.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 68.44% and a net margin of 19.96%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.091-11.011 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.38%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc (ADP) is a global provider of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) and payroll solutions. Founded in 1949 and headquartered in Roseland, New Jersey, ADP began as a payroll processing company and has evolved into a diversified provider of workforce management, HR, benefits administration, tax and compliance services, and analytics for employers of all sizes.

ADP’s product portfolio includes payroll processing and tax filing, time and attendance systems, benefits administration, talent management, and HR outsourcing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.