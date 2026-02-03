Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO Holdings Increased by Performa Ltd US LLC

Performa Ltd US LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 194,973 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,541 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 15.2% of Performa Ltd US LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Performa Ltd US LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $57,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. SP Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. SP Asset Management LLC now owns 126,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,243,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Peak Retirement Planning Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Peak Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 3,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 29,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,633,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 88,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,987,000 after buying an additional 8,579 shares during the period. Finally, Morling Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 17.1% in the third quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $297.40 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $223.65 and a one year high of $302.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $295.09 and a 200 day moving average of $291.18. The stock has a market cap of $93.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.04.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.