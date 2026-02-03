Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Price Target Raised to $64.00

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at B. Riley from $37.00 to $64.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 35.25% from the stock’s previous close.

CENX has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Century Aluminum from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Century Aluminum in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Century Aluminum from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

Century Aluminum Stock Up 4.4%

Century Aluminum stock opened at $47.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.67 and a beta of 2.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Century Aluminum has a fifty-two week low of $13.05 and a fifty-two week high of $52.00.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.23). Century Aluminum had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 3.47%.The firm had revenue of $632.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Century Aluminum will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Century Aluminum news, CEO Jesse E. Gary sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.19, for a total transaction of $7,228,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 292,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,099,430.20. This represents a 33.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Century Aluminum by 1,291.8% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Century Aluminum during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 253.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Century Aluminum in the third quarter valued at $34,000. 61.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Century Aluminum Company is a primary aluminum producer that develops and operates smelters designed to supply low-carbon, high-purity aluminum products to a range of industrial and commercial markets. Established in 1995, the company has grown to become a significant North American aluminum producer with an expanding international footprint. Century Aluminum is headquartered in the United States and is focused on energy-efficient operations and cost management.

The company’s core operations include three primary aluminum smelting facilities located in Hawesville, Kentucky; Mount Holly, South Carolina; and Grundartangi, Iceland.

