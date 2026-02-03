Jones Financial Companies Lllp Boosts Position in Linde PLC $LIN

Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,093 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Linde were worth $67,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Linde during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Linde in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. YANKCOM Partnership grew its stake in Linde by 195.2% in the 3rd quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 62 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT raised its position in shares of Linde by 87.8% during the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 77 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new position in Linde in the second quarter worth $48,000. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Linde Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of Linde stock opened at $460.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.82. Linde PLC has a 52-week low of $387.78 and a 52-week high of $486.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $426.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $447.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. Linde had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.94 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Linde PLC will post 16.54 EPS for the current year.

LIN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Linde from $540.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Mizuho set a $495.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $516.00 target price on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Linde from $475.00 to $455.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $501.75.

About Linde



Linde (NASDAQ: LIN) is a multinational industrial gases and engineering company that supplies gases, related technologies and services to a wide range of industries. The company traces its current form to the 2018 combination of Germany’s Linde AG and U.S.-based Praxair, creating one of the largest global providers of industrial, specialty and medical gases. Linde’s business model centers on production, processing and distribution of gases as well as the design and construction of the plants and equipment needed to produce them.

Core products and services include atmospheric and process gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon; hydrogen and helium; carbon dioxide; and a portfolio of higher?value specialty and electronic gases.

